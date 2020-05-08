St. Joseph County Public Library announces curbside pickup

Starting Monday, the St. Joseph County Public Library will be offering curbside pickup for books and DVD's.

The service will be offered Monday through Saturday, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at five branches: Francis, Centre Township, River Park, Keller Park, and North Liberty.

Library cardholders can request items via phone, email, or online using the library's catalog.

This will be the first time patrons will be able to pick up physical materials since the library closed its doors back on March 16.