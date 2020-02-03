St. Joseph Co. Police Department launches new online reporting system

The St. Joseph County Police Department joins other local law enforcement agencies by offering a new, convenient way for people who live outside the city limits to alert officers of crimes.

On Monday, the department launched the online reporting system. It applies to cases of theft, vandalism or loss of no more than $2,500 of value. The suspect has to be unknown.

"[It's for] basic reports, like you lost your wallet, somebody smashed your window out of your vehicle, and you have no clue who did it," Capt. Mary Potter explained.

Someone in the records division will respond within one business day, Potter said.

"After we complete the report, we will email you back with your report number, and that way, for sure, you know that we did receive it and we have generated a case report," Potter added.

The online reporting system can also be beneficial for insurance purposes, since oftentimes companies require a police report for crimes such as a smashed window.

"This would be a great way to submit it and get a case number for your insurance company," Potter said.

The service does not replace the work of officers, who will still take a report from a citizen in person.

The South Bend and Mishawaka police departments also offer online reporting services.

