St. Joseph County Police host Dyngus Day Food Drive

The St. Joseph County Police and jail are hosting a Dyngus Day Food Drive on Monday.

The event will take place at the county jail, located on Sample Street in South Bend.

The department is looking for non-perishable items like canned goods, rice and cereal.

Sheriff Redman said they decided to host the drive because there's a huge need right now in the county.

"During the past three weeks, we're up over 14,000 people here just in St. Joseph County that have filed for unemployment and those numbers continue to go up," Sheriff Redman said. "And with all the businesses being closed, restaurants, it's taking a toll on a lot of people."

The food drive will take place until 6 p.m. on Monday, and all of the donations will go to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

