St. Joseph County Parks offices to close to foot traffic Monday, parks remain open

People are spending more time indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. It's important to make time to spend outside, while social distancing, and St. Joseph County parks are one place to do it.

16 News Now learned what you should know before heading out.

St. Joseph County Parks will be staying open for now, but offices will start closing their doors to foot traffic starting Monday.

Bendix Woods and Ferrettie/Baugo Creek County Parks join St. Patricks closing their in-person services, but will remain open to serve park-goers over the phone or by email.

The parks will remain fully open to the public, and health experts say spending time outside periodically throughout the day can be a healthy step toward maintaining good mental health, especially with many people spending so much time at home during the pandemic.

The parks are good options, as long as you are social distancing, and the park isn't too crowded.

"Normally I would go to the gym. I'm retired so I would go to the gym 3-4 times a week. The gyms are closed. I got to exercise so getting out on the bike is a great way to do it and keep my social distance," said Bike-rider Mike Low.

"I work in retail so I'm actually a lot happier to see parents with their kids out here rather than in the stores because it's kind of counterproductive to be shopping with kids with what's going on right now," said park-goer Cody Bing.

The parks' bathrooms will also be closed until further notices. Make sure you plan accordingly.