St. Joseph County Parks offering weekly free hikes throughout June

If you're looking for a way to get out of the house, Saint Joseph County Parks is offering free guided hikes every Wednesday in June.

A different county park will be featured each week, beginning with Bendix Woods County Park on June 3. The hikes are estimated to be about a mile long and they last 45 minutes to an hour.

The group will stop periodically throughout the hike to talk about a special feature of the park or its history.

"Getting outside right now is really important because a lot of people feel like they've been a little quarantined. We can maintain the CDC guidelines of social distancing while sharing what we have out here at the parks, whether it be the natural history or wildlife, just some great features that we have here," Leisure Services Manager Jamie Hartzke said.

Park management advises you bring water because the park's drinking fountains are turned off due to COVID-19.

There is no registration needed to participate in any of the hikes.

With each hike beginning at 10:00 a.m., here are the upcoming hike dates, locations and start points.

June 10: St. Patrick's County Park/Brown Barn

June 17: Spicer Lake Nature Preserve/Visitor Center

June 24: Ferrettie-Baugo Creek County Park/Gatehouse

For more information, visit St. Joseph County Parks on Facebook at facebook.com/sjcparks/