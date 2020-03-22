St. Joseph County PD complying with executive order, halted evictions and foreclosures

The St. Joseph County Police Department confirmed that they are complying with Gov. Holcomb's Executive Order suspending all evictions and residential foreclosures during the state of emergency.

Sheriff Bill Redman said his department halted all evictions and foreclosures in St. Joseph County last Friday.

"If at the end of this state of emergency, there is still a need to consider extending the suspension, I will initiate that discussion with the Governor and the Courts," Redman said.

