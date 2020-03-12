St. Joseph County Jail suspends jail inmate visitations

The St. Joseph County Jail announced on Thursday that it's suspending inmate visitations indefinitely.

The decision follows similar steps taken by the Indiana Department of Corrections and other area county jails.

Attorneys, probation officers, and other professionals will still be permitted to visit their clients; however, the visits will now be moved from full-contact private conference room to non-contact visitation area of the jail.

"We have been monitoring this situation closely for over two weeks. Based upon the recommendations of state and county health and corrections officials, at this time I have chosen to take this step to help protect both our jail employees and inmates from the spread of the COVID-19 virus," says St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman.

"[Friday] the jail will also begin conducting CDC protocols on each arrestee brought into the jail as an additional precaution.”

The decision will continue to be re-evaluated during the coming days and weeks.