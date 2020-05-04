St. Joseph County Health Order goes in effect Tuesday

The St. Joseph County Health Department is ramping up efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus, issuing a health order Sunday night.

Starting May 5, people must wear face coverings over their noses and mouths in businesses or enclosed spaces where six-feet distance between others cannot be maintained. Some exceptions apply for people who have a medical exception indicating that a face covering is ill-advised for health reasons or the face covering prevents a person from delivering or receiving services.

Additionally, businesses that serve customers must provide 60 percent alcohol-based hand sanitizer at the entrance or near highly touched surfaces.

"We want to make sure there's really good attention to hand hygiene, and so having access, you know, to sanitizers in businesses that are choosing to and able to reopen that that is both an important message and opportunity for consumers to interact more safely in a public setting," explained Dr. Mark Fox, MD, the deputy health officer in St. Joseph County.

Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order expired last Friday. Local health and government officials did not feel it was necessary to supersede Holcomb and issue a countywide stay-at-home mandate.

"We did consider that, but really, based on discussions in unified command, we felt like, you know, if there was something that we viewed as egregious that clearly our number of cases was escalating or something, that would have warranted kind of going against the governor's order or superseding the governor's order," Fox said. "But absent that -- absent evidence of that -- we felt like our focus ought to be how do we reopen in a way that promotes health and safety?"

The St. Joseph County Health order is effect until July 4th.

Dr. Robert Einterz, the St. Joseph County Health Officer, said he anticipates the order will stay in place until the level of immunity in the county reaches 70 percent as determined by serological testing of a representative sample of the population of the county.

From the St. Joseph County Department of Health:

As the St. Joseph County Public Health Authority, pursuant to the authority granted by lndiana Codes 16- 20-1 et seq. and 16-41-9 et seq., in the interest of protecting all St. Joseph County residents, and reducing the spread of communicable disease, specifically the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), I order the following to take effect throughout St. Joseph County, lndiana, beginning on May 4,2020 at 11:59 p.m. and to be in effect until July 4, 2020.

Locally, our data and public health indicators suggest on-going community transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease referred to as COVID 19. The intent of this Health Order is to protect the health and safety of the residents of SJC from the morbidity and mortality caused by SARS-CoV-2. lt is anticipated that this order will remain in effect until such time as the level of immunity within the population is estimated to reach 70% of the population as determined by serological testing of a representative sample of the population of the county. The following is hereby ordered to be in effect:

- Any business establishment open to customers shall make alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol readily accessible at the entrance and in proximity to high-touch surfaces.

- A face covering over one's nose and mouth shall be required for any persons entering an enclosed public space or place of business, unless such persons have a medical exception indicating that a face covering is ill-advised for health reasons, or the face covering prevents the persons from delivering or receiving services. The face covering shall be worn at all times when physical distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained.

This Order is, hereby, issued on May 3,2020, pursuant to the lndiana Code provisions listed above and in a manner consistent with all statutory authority delegated to me as the St. Joseph County Public Health Authority. The Governor of the State of lndiana has recognized local county authority to guide and monitor the residents within their counties; therefore, I will continue to monitor the health of St. Joseph County residents and will issue additional orders as necessary.

Robert M. Einterz, M.D

Health Officer