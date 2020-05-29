St. Joseph County Health Officials urge people to remain vigilant

It's going to be a beautiful weekend in Michiana and so many of us are going to be getting out and enjoying the sunshine.

St. Joseph County Health Officials want to remind everyone to stay safe as we are still battling this pandemic.

The county has had just over 1200 cases of coronavirus.

While we are in the middle of stage three of Governor Holcomb's back on track Indiana plan, the public health order of wearing masks is still in place.

Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox encourages everyone to remain vigilant now that it is officially summer for many kids.

"We believe that outdoor activities certainly are safer with respect to risk of transmission of the virus," Dr. Fox said. "Overcrowding poses a significant risk and so as families or groups gather outside, it's still important to be mindful certainly of hygiene, trying to maintain physical distancing where possible and masks even in outdoor settings when physical distancing isn't possible."

The public health order remains in effect until July 4.