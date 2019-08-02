St. Joseph County Health Department hosts tick, West Nile roundtable

Summer is slowly coming to an end, but health officials say ticks and mosquitoes are not.

On Friday, the St. Joseph County Department of Health presented different ways people can prevent both ticks and West Nile virus.

Some of those ways include wearing long sleeves, checking your skin, and applying and reapplying one of the six Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-approved repellents that can be found on their website.

According to the CDC, nearly 60,000 cases of tickborne diseases, including Lyme disease, were reported by state health departments last year.

But one expert says it's all preventable.

"Both Lyme and West Nile are completely preventable," the health department's Brett Davis said. "That is one of the things I wanted drive home. These are preventable diseases. As you take the proper precautions, wear the proper repellents and check over yourselves, it's quite possible that you can completely sidestep having all of these issues."

To learn more on how to protect against West Nile and tick disease, visit cdc.gov.

