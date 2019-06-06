1 killed in St. Joseph County crash between motorcycle and car

A man has died in a crash between car and motorcycle in St. Joseph County.

The crash happened near Cleveland and Bittersweet around 5:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Sheriff Bill Redman told NewsCenter 16 the driver of a motorcycle has died in a crash with another vehicle. Police believe the dense fog is a factor in the crash.

The St. Joseph County FACT is investigating this incident.

