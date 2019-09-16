St. Joseph County FACT investigating deadly weekend crash

St. Joseph County Fact is investigating a deadly crash from over the weekend in South Bend.

This happened Saturday afternoon at Jefferson and Twyckenham.

62-year-old Jeffrey Hull of South Bend died in the crash, according to St. Joseph County Coroner, Mike McGann.

What we don't know at this hour is how many people may have been injured and how many other cars were involved.

Our newsroom has reached out to investigators and as soon as we learn more information, we will be sure to pass it along both on air and online.

