St. Joseph County Election Board tests voting equipment

The St. Joseph County Election Board is testing its voting equipment ahead of Indiana's primary election on June 2nd.

One of the biggest changes this year is the dramatic decrease in the number of voting centers in St. Joe County.

Instead of having 120 as planned, that number is now down to only 12.

Officials are encouraging you to vote by mail if you can.

The state will be sending election supplies to St. Joe County, including 37 gallons of hand sanitizer, two thousand pairs of gloves, and 87 gallons of surface cleaner.

