St. Joseph County Election Board still counting absentee ballots

As votes still come in for the 2020 St. Joseph County election, the election board said things went as expected Tuesday.

There were lines, but they were able to move people right through, despite delays caused by social-distancing protocols.

The election board also said there was a good turnout.

They had a record number of absentees for a primary of this nature

At last check, there are about 7,000 remaining absentees, but the board hopes these will be counted by Wednesday.

This is the first time the county has offered a vote center, where a registered voter has the opportunity to go to any site and vote.

“I really like that we have gone to vote centers, and that you don’t have to worry about being in the wrong place to vote. I think that will be very helpful for the November election...major presidential election... so I think that is just one less thing the voter has to worry about," said Chair of the St. Joseph County Election Board Catherine Fanello.

