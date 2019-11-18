St. Joseph County Drug Investigation Unit shutting down in 2020

The St. Joseph County Drug Investigation Unit (DIU) will be disbanding next year. On Monday, Prosecutor Ken Cotter announced the need to shift the eight-officer task force back to their respective departments to help investigate and prevent violent crimes, which Cotter says have spiked in 2019.

The decision is effective January 1, 2020.

“Because of the violence we’ve had in our community, we want to take those resources that we’ve been utilizing in the Drug Investigation Unit and have those [officers] investigate the violence that is occurring in our community,” said Cotter.

The DIU was created in 2016 to address the rising number of drug overdose deaths. According to Cotter, there were 58 fatal overdoses in 2016, 57 in 2017, and 52 confirmed for 2018. In 2019, the number of deadly overdoses has dropped to 12 deaths.

“We still have a drug problem in St. Joseph County. We have a drug problem, frankly, throughout the United States,” Cotter remarked. “The difference is folks are taking seriously that these drugs kill.”

The DIU had six officers from South Bend Police plus one officer each from the St. Joseph County and Mishawaka Police Departments.

“We are still not going to duck or go away from the overdoses and the overdose deaths that we have. Officers still respond to those,” stated South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski. “Right now, we have an overwhelming amount of violence in our city, and we’re going to concentrate those resources there.”

Should drug overdose deaths rise in the coming years, Cotter said he would re-evaluate the potential need for another drug task force.

