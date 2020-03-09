St. Joseph County Cpl. talks rescuing person from burning home...for the second time

One of the two St. Joseph County Police Officers being credited for saving a woman’s life joined 16 Morning News Now. This is the second time he and 16 News Now's Joshua Short have spoken, under similar circumstances.

Corporal Chris Boling and Corporal Jay Duley responded to a house fire at the 1100 block of Lincolnway West in Osceola just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

A resident told Boling that his 93-year-old mother-in-law was still inside the burning home, bedridden in a first-floor bedroom.

Corporal Boling visited 16 Morning News Now and spoke with Joshua Short, who spoke with Cpl. Boling in 2018 after he saved another man from a fire.