St. Joseph County 4H Fair kicks off

The St. Joseph County 4H Fair kicked off Friday.

As usual, you'll get the chance to do all of your fair favorites all week long.

For opening day Friday, the entrance fee is just $5 all day.

If you bring in two non-perishable items, you get $2 off general admission through July 4th.

You can expect to see a few new rides and food options this year, as well as some new food options.

"It's a celebration of the youth of the community,” said Fair Board President Jim Caldwell. "It's an opportunity to see farm animals, livestock and you can see the kids interact."

