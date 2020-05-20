St. Joseph County 4-H Fair canceled due to coronavirus

The St. Joseph County 4-H Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a virtual fair will allow 4-Her’s to exhibit their projects.





From the St. Joseph County Fair Board:



With the best interest and safety of our St. Joseph County 4-H members, who have endured so much loss in recent months, The St. Joseph County Fair Board made the heart wrenching decision to cancel an in person fair for 2020.

The St. Joseph County Fair Board reviewed every stipulation outlined in Governor Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana plan and additional safety requirements to host in-person events distributed by Purdue University this past weekend. These requirements include, but are not limited to social distancing in buildings, barns, concessionaire and midway areas, face masks, PPE, temperatures of every person on the fairgrounds and additional contract tracing of all patrons. Given these strict rules, we have determined it is not financially or logistically feasible to safely host an in person fair this year. We do not feel that we can ensure safety in a socially distanced setting.

We want to emphasize that 4-H is NOT canceled. We will be hosting a virtual fair to allow 4-Her’s to exhibit their projects and their efforts still be recognized. This decision came as a result of the social distancing requirements and inability to utilize exhibit halls, barns and show arenas. We are also still exploring options as a way to recognize our 10 year members, who are completing their 4-H career this year. More information will come from St. Joseph County Purdue Extension in the coming days and weeks.

Please know, this decision did not come lightly. This is the most emotionally difficult decision the Fair Board has ever had to make. We look forward to being together in person again in 2021, and plan to come back stronger than ever.

