St. Joseph Co. reports 3 more coronavirus deaths, bringing total to 11

St. Joseph County health officials are reporting three more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 11.

Sixty-one of the county's 452 positive cases are associated with an outbreak at a local long-term care facility.

From the St. Joseph County Department of Health:

As of today, the county’s total number of confirmed cases is at 452. Sixty-one (61) of our positive cases are associated with an outbreak at a local long-term care facility; this number includes 54 patients and seven employees. We are also confirming three more deaths in St. Joseph County related to COVID-19 infection, bringing our total to 11. To date, over 5,000 tests have been administered in St. Joseph County.

The St. Joseph County Department of Health urges the continuation of the following actions:

• Practice extreme physical distancing.

o Maintain at least 6ft between individuals.

o Wearing a mask does NOT eliminate the need for physical distancing.

• Practice frequent and proper hand hygiene & cough etiquette.

o Wash hands often, for at least 20 seconds, with soap & water; coughing and sneezing into your sleeve.

• Stay home if ill.

• Adhere to the current Stay-at-Home order which has been extended to May 1, 2020.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/isdh and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov. For general questions as it relates to COVID-19 infection, please call 2-1-1.

