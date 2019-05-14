St. Joseph Co. recognized for energy-saving project

St. Joseph County has been recognized for its effort to conserve energy.

The $10.1 million guaranteed energy-savings performance contract has reduced energy consumption by 31 percent.

The project includes energy upgrades to all 11 county buildings and seven highway garages, along with replacing streetlights.

"The county looked across the whole portfolio of buildings, and we went through an exhaustive process," performance contract project manager Jonathan Burke said. "We included this, we took that out. We went through a long process to determine where the work should be done and what provides the most relief from maintenance issues and what provides the highest return on investment for the money."

The project will have a net zero budget impact over the term of the bond that financed the improvements.

