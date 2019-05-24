St. Joseph Co. police dispose of nearly 1,000 pounds of drug evidence

The St. Joseph County Police Department has executed a major disposal of evidence.

"We have approximately 60 to 70 boxes, almost 1,000 pounds of drug evidence and drug paraphernalia from the last 21 years that we are disposing of," Capt. Mary Potter said.

Officers loaded up the boxes in a truck Thursday afternoon, and two armed guards took the evidence down to a company in Indianapolis to be destroyed.

Officers say most of the evidence is marijuana, but there were also various pills and pipes.

