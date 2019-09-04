St. Joseph Co. police ask for help identifying armed robber

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery of a western St. Joseph County convenience store Wednesday morning.

The white male suspect entered the Country Cupboard in the 26300 block of State Road 2 and, showing a handgun, demanded money from the register, according to a St. Joseph County Police Department Facebook post.

The alleged armed robber's face was partially covered, but he appears in photos police released to be wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and white shoes.

Anyone who can help identify him is encouraged to contact the St. Joseph County Detective Bureau at 574-235-9569 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

