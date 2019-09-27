St. Joseph Co. home struck by lightning

Weather caused problems all over Michiana Friday night, first forcing football game postponements, then a lightning strike sparking a fire in St. Joseph County.

Clay Fire Territory officials say they had a close call around 4:30 p.m. for a structure fire when lightning hit an antenna by a chimney near the intersection of Adams Road and Portage Road in German Township.

Residents heard a loud boom and were able to escape quickly.

There was a small fire in the attic space, but crews were able to keep it under control.

"Lightning is really hot when it gets there," Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone said. "All it has to do is find something that is ungrounded, and once it hits that, it travels to wherever a less likely place is for it to go through the home."

