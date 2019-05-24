St. Joseph Co. first-graders decorate veterans' memorials

A touching and wonderful Memorial Day tradition from some of Michiana's youngest patriots took place Friday.

More than 80 first-graders from Bittersweet Elementary School spent time at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola Friday. They honored the men and women who served our country by decorating their headstones.

The tradition is all to teach young children about the importance of our veterans ahead of this Memorial Day weekend.

"We also honor veterans on Veterans Day, this is kind of an ongoing thing for us," first-grade teacher Tammi Youngquist. "We want the children to know they should respect the men and women who served and show that respect by doing things for the community."

This is the 16th year of the tradition.

