St. Joseph Co. Public Library reopening all branches for browsing

The St. Joseph County Public Library is reopening all branches for browsing beginning Tuesday, June 16.

From the St. Joseph County Public Library:

The St. Joseph County Public Library is taking steps to reopen to the public after being closed since March 16. The library will reopen all branches for browsing on Tuesday, June 16. In addition, curbside pick-up and document delivery, including faxing, scanning, printing, and copying, will continue at all locations.

At reopening, Library branches will offer these services:

• Browsing, checkout, and holds pick up

• Account services, including new card registration

• Document services (fax, scanning, copying and printing)

• Curbside Pick-Up and Document Delivery

• Newspaper check out

• Limited computer use

Local and Family History and Studio 304 will also open for limited services.

Centre Township and Francis Branches will be open Monday-Thursday 10am-8pm, and Friday-Saturday 10am-6pm. All other locations, including Studio 304 and Local and Family History, will be open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 10am-6pm and Tuesday, Thursday 12pm-8pm. Studio 304 will be closed on Wednesdays.

The Library is making changes to how services are provided in order to keep staff and the public safe. For information about the reopening and public safety measures in place, visit https://sjcpl.org/june-16-reopening.

“We all know COVID-19 will be with us for some time, and we expect the situation to remain fluid” said Debra Futa, Executive Director of the St. Joseph County Public Library. “We are determined to meet the challenge of operating in this new world and to provide access to information and resources to help our community.”

This is what the public can expect when they come to the library this week. People can:

• browse and check out books, although time spent inside the library should be limited.

• check out a newspaper to read at home. There will be no seating available inside the library, so all materials are available for grab and go only. Library patios will be open for seating.

• get help with library accounts and ask questions. For in depth reference help, please call 574-282-4646.

• have documents faxed, scanned, copied or printed. There will be no self-service use of this equipment. The first 20 pages are free.

• use the computer. Each session is limited to 1 hour per person per day.

• create in Studio 304 and research in Local and Family History.

• reserve a meeting room for gatherings occurring after September 1. Visit sjcpl.org/meetingrooms to make a reservation.

About St. Joseph County Public Library

The St. Joseph County Public Library (SJCPL) has served the people of St. Joseph County, Indiana, since 1889. Through 10 branches located in urban and rural areas, SJCPL strives to reflect the diversity of the local population and meet the needs of all patrons. With a collection of 479,139 volumes and 29,323 eBooks strong, the Library provides free and equal access to information and education. Annually, over 2 million items are checked out system wide. Engaging programs, classes, exhibits, and author talks are offered for all ages. From Studio 304 Digital Media Lab to smARTbox, SJCPL pushes the boundaries about what it means to be a library. SJCPL serves everyone in their pursuit to learn, discover, and experience. Learn more at sjcpl.org. To follow SJCPL on social media, visit Twitter (@sjcplib), Instagram (@sjcpl) or Facebook (@libraryforlife).