St. Joseph Co. K-9 receives body armor donation

A St. Joseph County police K-9 has received some new body armor thanks to a donation.

A nonprofit organization in Massachusetts called Vested Interest in K-9s is behind the donation. Its mission is to provide vests to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S.

Monti the K-9 is proudly sporting his new gear, which says, "Honoring those who served and sacrificed."

If you would like to make a donation, you can visit the Vested Interest in K-9s website.

