St. Joseph Co. Election Board debuts new voting machines

This week, you can get a look at St. Joseph County's new voting machines.

The St. Joseph County Election Board is holding two demonstrations this week, the first of which was Wednesday at Mishawaka City Hall.

Residents who missed that opportunity will still be able to attend Thursday's demonstration at the Charles Martin Youth Center on Lincoln Way West from 5-7 p.m.

People who voted absentee in the general election may have already used the new machines. But for those who have not, this week's demonstrations are a hands-on learning experience, showing how the latest voting technology works in Michiana.

"There are a lot of different features," St. Joseph County Circuit Court Clerk Rita Glenn explained. "We still have the paper trail. We have people that are used to using technology with our cellphones, TV's, remotes, and now they'll have it right at their fingertips when they go with the biggest right that we have in the world, and that is our right to vote."

16 News Now was told the new machines are not connected to the internet to avoid any security issues with the voting process.

