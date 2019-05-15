St. Joseph Co. Child Fatality Review Team releases annual numbers

The St. Joseph County Child Fatality Review Team held its annual meeting Wednesday.

The group of volunteers review infant and child deaths that occur in the county. In 2018, there were 25 infant deaths in St. Joseph County, which is a decrease from 2017.

The team also discussed the rise in deaths related to teen dating violence last year, saying more needs to happen so the number doesn't continue to rise.

"We need to make sure every student in St. Joseph County is getting education on dating violence prevention," Review Team Chair Betsy McCue said. "If parents want to do that in their home, there's resources on how to identify signs of violence."

There was also a decrease in the number of sleep-related infant deaths; there was one in 2018, compared to 11 in 2017.

