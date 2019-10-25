St. Joseph Co. Board of Commissioners president diagnosed with cancer

The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners president announced in a Facebook post Friday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Andy Kostielney, who represents the county 1st District, said that he was recently diagnosed and is scheduled to undergo surgery at the University of Chicago in December.

Additional treatments are likely to follow surgery.

"Exactly 20 years ago, I was in the middle of successfully fighting non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and nothing has changed. Losing is not an option," the Facebook post says.

He asked that his family be kept in people's prayers.

