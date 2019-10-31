St. Joseph, Benton Harbor Arts District to host trick-or-treat event

If you want to skip the houses for trick-or-treating Thursday night, head to Michigan.

Downtown St. Joseph and the Benton Harbor Arts District will hold a trick-or-treat event on Halloween from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Dozens of businesses and shops will be passing out candy and other fun items.

You're also encouraged to bring your pet in a costume, as some shops will be passing out dog treats too.

'We just want to invite the whole community out every year to join us,” said Daniele Crevier from St. Joe Today. “It's a very safe setting in downtown St. Joe. We will be closing the roads this year. [It] just provides a little more safety and you don't have to worry about your kids running and getting into danger."

Regular city-wide trick-or-treating will follow the event.

