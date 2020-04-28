St. Joseph Memorial Day Parade canceled

The St. Joseph Memorial Day Parade, scheduled for Friday, May 22, is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The health of our visitors, residents and members is critical to St. Joe Today,” said Amy Zapal, executive director at St. Joseph Today. “This decision was not made lightly. We will continue to monitor the situation regarding COVID-19 and other upcoming SJT events.”

St. Joseph Today, a membership-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to developing and promoting events and businesses in St. Joseph, Michigan and its surrounding communities.

For more information about upcoming events, visit stjoetoday.com or find them on Facebook.

