St. Joe, Michigan offers family fun for the holidays

If you're looking for some holiday fun on this Christmas break, head to St. Joe, Michigan.

There is plenty of festivities happening now through the New Year.

Local shops and businesses are offering deals for holiday shoppers.

The Curious Kids' museum is offering special hours and deals for kids during Christmas break .

And of course, a holiday tradition for many continues in St. Joe with Light Up the Bluff.

"There's over a million lights here on Lake Bluff Park, so it really transforms it into a winter wonderland,” said Daniele Crevier, event manager for St. Joe. Today.

Light Up the Bluff will take place through February 15th.

