St. Joseph County health officials provide update on COVID-19

Dr. Mark Fox, the Deputy Health Officer for St. Joseph County, said over 50 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the county and the curve is beginning to flatten.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller said he's been working alongside the governor to make the decision on when to re-open.

He said there are some thoughts Indiana may reopen mid-May, but Michiana is expected to peak several weeks after Indianapolis meaning it could be a little while longer.

While we're seeing good news, Mayor Mueller said we still need to be cautious.

"We can see the light at the end of the tunnel but we still have no idea how far we are from the end of the tunnel," Mayor Mueller said. "We are encouraged by the numbers but we still have the most intense days ahead of us. We may still be climbing and we are expected to peak after Indianapolis. So that may put us in the middle of May."

Mayor Mueller said once we hit the peak, that means we're a beyond the halfway point. Our efforts to practice physical distancing and following the stay-at-home order are making positive strides in our community.

