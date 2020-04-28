St. Joe County Police Department asks for hazard pay, leaf program on hold?

There were a lot of big topics discussed at Tuesday night's virtual St. Joseph County Council meeting.

The St. Joseph County Police Department asked county council members for 12 weeks of hazard pay for officers and other employees in the jail due to the extra risk of working with inmates and those with COVID-19.

"We know there is going to be some unknowns that come about, but this has just multiplied that and made it so much more dangerous for our staff and for our officers," said St. Joseph County Sheriff, Bill Redman.

It would cost the county around $523,000, not including FICA and retirement costs.

The auditor's officer asked for $750,000 to pay for COVID-19 related expenses for the county.

The money would be used by the St. Joe County Health Department, the Emergency Management Agency, and other departments.

Last, commissioners received one bid to continue the leaf program.

It was submitted by the current provider, St. Joe County Recycling, at a cost of $1.2 million per year for five years, but since the economy took a hit, county council members said they are not interested in funding the program.

"For the first time in a long time folks will be on their own, and the concern that I have, and that others have, is that people will be burning...and it will negatively impact our health," said St. Joseph County Auditor, Michael Hamann.

The hazard pay and COVID-19 expenses will be discussed at the next council meeting on May 12.