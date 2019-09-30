St. Joe Co. won't follow Indy in ending small marijuana possession prosecution

The prosecutor for Indianapolis is going to stop pressing criminal charges against adults for possessing small amounts of marijuana.

Acting Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the new plan not to prosecute possession cases of about 1 ounce or less on Monday.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter said he respects the decision of his counterpart but does not think it is the best move. Cotter said he is a believer in "staying in my lane."

"In St. Joseph County, my job is to enforce the laws, it's not to write the laws," he said. "I don't get to pick and choose whether I like this law or that law. People in St. Joseph County said you need to act on the laws. Now, that doesn't mean in individual cases I can't use my discretion, that I should determine what's appropriate and what's not appropriate, but I think to do a whole classification, I think that usurps the role of the legislature."

Cotter said that as long as he has been a prosecutor, he has put hardly anyone in jail merely for having marijuana. He said he is focused on getting individuals treatment rather than throwing them in jail.

He said that after pretrial, most single-possession cases are dismissed.

Jessica McBrier with the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office released some statistics to 16 News Now on just how many of those cases are dismissed.

The prosecutor's office in 2018 filed 600 unique cases that contained 606 counts of possession of marijuana. Of the cases that were closed by plea, conviction, dismissal or acquittal, 60% of the counts were dismissed – either outright or "after the defendant successfully completed a pretrial diversion program."

Almost all of the 2018 convictions required drug assessment or treatment, McBrier said in an email.

As of Monday, 451 unique cases containing a total of 455 counts of marijuana possession were filed in 2019.

