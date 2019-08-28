St. Joe Co. probation official who administers drug tests accused of soliciting bribes

A St. Joseph County Adult Probation Department employee has been arrested and accused of soliciting bribes to ensure a probationer's urine test results come back clean.

Raymontow Davis, 34, was arrested Tuesday evening at the County-City Building in South Bend. He was charged Wednesday with Level 5 felony bribery and Level 6 felony official misconduct, according to a release from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office.

The arrest came after an investigation by the St. Joseph County Drug Investigation Unit, or DIU.

The case began on Wednesday, Aug. 21, when a "cooperating source" approached St. Joseph County Chief Probation Officer Jesse Carlton, according to a probable cause affidavit. The cooperating source, who is on probation and is required to submit random urine samples, told Carlton that an employee had discussed taking cash in exchange for falsifying the results of urine tests.

That same day, Carlton notified the prosecutor's office, which in turn requested an investigation by the DIU.

On Tuesday, the cooperating source met with two investigators at the DIU office and told them Davis had offered to ensure that the probationer pass his or her drug screening for $150. Davis allegedly called and texted the probationer to solicit the bribe.

Davis allegedly offered to substitute the cooperating source's urine with another person's, and the probationer showed the investigators a series of text messages relating to the alleged bribe solicitation as early as July 5 and as recently as Tuesday.

A phone conversation about the urine substitution and payment was recorded Tuesday, after which the DIU gave the cooperating source the $150 and the probationer met with Davis as part of a scheduled appointment.

In a recording of the meeting, Davis allegedly did not request a urine sample but "allowed the CS to pour the 'clean' urine into the CSAP receptacle." The recording also reportedly shows Davis accepting the money.

When officers arrested Davis, they recovered $130 of the $150 used in the transaction.

Because of the investigation and resulting charges, the prosecutor's office has announced that it will again review all of Davis's cases since he started with the probation department in January.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday. If convicted of both charges, Davis could face up to 8 1/2 years in prison.

