St. Joe Co. police ask for help identifying people connected to car theft, fraud

Photos from St. Joseph County Police Department / Facebook
Updated: Tue 3:27 PM, Oct 22, 2019

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) – Police in St. Joseph County are asking for help identifying people in connection with a car theft and fraud investigation.

The St. Joseph County Police Department shared the photos in a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post.

The post did not specify where or when the car theft and fraud happened, nor whether the people police hope to identify are officially suspects in the crime.

Police ask that anyone able to identify any of the five people pictured contact Detective Koski at 574-235-9569 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

 