St. Joe Co. officials extend contract with 911 dispatchers

With the end of 2019 fast approaching, St. Joseph County officials took fast action to extend a contract with 911 dispatchers.

While negotiations on a new pact with the dispatchers continue, county officials decided to extend the existing contract through June 30, just in case a new deal is not reached before the contract was set to expire in two weeks.

"I think part of that is some of the scheduling things," deputy county attorney Peter Agostino said. "I mean, there weren't a lot of hot-button issues; things have been running fairly smoothly from our perspective. So, the contract expired Dec. 31 of 2019. it expires then. so we were hoping to get something in place."

The move will allow the dispatchers to receive a 3% pay increase at the start of 2020.

