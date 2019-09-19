St. Joe Co. SVU asks for help finding suspect in illegal sex act, burglary

The St. Joseph County Special Victims Unit is asking for the public's help locating an 18-year-old suspect who is charged with performing a sex act in the presence of a 13-year-old girl.

Kent Butler is accused of breaking into a South Bend home and waking the young victim up by taking photos or video of her Tuesday morning, according to a probable cause affidavit.

When police arrived, they found that the girl had a white stain believed to be bodily fluid on the backside of her pajama pants.

Officers also reportedly found an upside down bucket under the window to the room. The window's screen was removed.

They also found a pair of pants and underwear on the ground near the window, which the alleged victim identified as hers.

Officers processed the scene for fingerprints, reportedly finding eight that were analyzed in the South Bend Crime Lab and were found to match those of Butler.

Butler reportedly did not know the victim or her family.

He is charged with Level 4 felony burglary, Level 6 felony residential entry and Level 6 felony performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor.

Butler is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 185 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

