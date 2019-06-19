St. Joe Co. Public Library to screen Studebaker factory documentary

It's a Michiana landmark, and now you'll have the chance to learn about the legacy of South Bend's Studebaker factory.

A one-hour documentary looks back at the history of the Studebaker site, including when it was demolished in 2006 and the rebirth of the building – specifically, what's now known as Ignition Park.

You can see the film at the St. Joseph County Public Library either on Saturday afternoon at 1:30 or Tuesday, June 25, at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will hear from South Bend officials and former Studebaker employees.

