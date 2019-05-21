St. Joe Co. Public Library main branch temporarily shifting to closed school

The St. Joseph County Public Library has leased space in the former Brown Intermediate Center.

The space will be used as a temporary location during renovation and construction of the current main library branch.

It will take 18 to 24 months for the renovations to be completed. Right now, there are about 250,000 items on the shelves, so it will take some time to relocate everything. But officials say the wait will be worth it.

"It's going to revitalize the area," South Bend Community School Corporation Deputy Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings said. "It's going to open up a building that now we only use for food services. The library will pay their fair share of their increased utilities. And it's going to renovate the neighborhood with the library. It's going to expand library services, and we think everyone deserves a great library, and this is the perfect place in the community.

They are hoping the library can also be used as a multipurpose center for nonprofits and other organizations.

