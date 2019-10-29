Squirrels leave walnuts under hood, cost Mishawaka couple hundreds in repairs

A Mishawaka woman says she and her husband are not very happy with their rodent neighbors, whose stashing habits cost the couple a pretty penny.

When her husband was forced to park outside the garage for space purposes, squirrels apparently thought the family car was a perfect place to stash their walnuts.

"The first time we noticed it, my husband just made it to work when all the lights are flashing in the car," viewer Cheryl wrote to 16 News Now. "We had to have the car towed to get it completely cleaned out, and $300 later, he got the car returned to him."

Now, Cheryl's husband has to go in and remove the walnuts every two or three days before they create big problems.

So, who's winning the walnut war?

"I think they are winning," Cheryl said of the squirrels.

