Peregrine eggs discovered on Fort Wayne falcon cam

Spring is almost here! High above Fort Wayne, the peregrine falcon nest atop Indiana Michigan Power Center has two new additions!

Two eggs were discovered in the nest via I&M’s Falcon Cam.

The identity of the parents has yet to be confirmed by a reading of the ID bands on their legs, but they are presumed to be Jamie (male) and Moxie (female). If so, the eggs bring to at least 25 the number the falcon’s have laid since taking residence on the downtown landmark in 2013.

Indiana Michigan Power Center, previously known as One Summit Square, has been an important element in the restoration of peregrine falcons that began nearly 30 years ago by the Indiana DNR.

A nesting box built in 1995 has been the place nearly 60 falcon chicks have hatched, making it one of the most productive sites in the Midwest for the falcon restoration.

Once the eggs hatch and reach an appropriate age, I&M will work with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to name and band each falcon.

