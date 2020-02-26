Spring forward! Daylight saving time starts March 8

Spring is closer than you think, and here's a sure sign: Daylight saving time arrives March 8.

Most Americans will set their clocks forward one hour before heading to bed Saturday night.

Daylight saving time officially starts Sunday, March 8, at 2 a.m. local time.

You may lose an hour of sleep, but daylight saving time promises an extra hour of evening light for many months ahead.

It's also a good time to put new batteries in warning devices such as smoke detectors and hazard warning radios.

The time change is not observed by Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Daylight saving time ends Nov. 1.

