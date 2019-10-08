Spraying to prevent spread of EEE completed in 14 Michigan counties

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has announced that it has completed its aerial spraying in 14 counties to combat a rare mosquito-borne virus.

Eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, has been confirmed in 10 people and resulted in four deaths in Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, Barry, Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties.

The aerial spraying to kill adult mosquitoes that may have carried the disease covered more than 557,000 acres of land.

The announcement of the project's completion comes after another case of EEE was confirmed in a Cass County resident and five additional cases were confirmed in horses in Jackson, Kent and Tuscola counties. The resident and the horses were infected with the illness before the spraying took place.

In addition to the counties that had human cases, St. Joseph, Allegan, Genesee, Jackson, Kent, Lapeer, Livingston, Montcalm, Tuscola and Newaygo counties were treated with the aerial spray.

