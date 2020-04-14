Spotty snow this evening, more tomorrow

Spotty snow showers will continue to move through Michiana into the evening hours, then a break until closer to daybreak when another wave moves in. Little to no accumulation this evening, but there could be some accumulation tomorrow, especially in the southern half of Michiana. It will be another chilly night with lows in the mid 20s to around 30 degrees, and another Freeze Warning is in effect for Pulaski and Fulton Counties.

Another disturbance moves through tomorrow, especially in the early half of the day. Some accumulation possible, especially for areas along and south of US 6…generally around an inch or less and mostly for grassy and elevated surfaces. We get a break for most of Thursday, but late Thursday night into Friday we see the potential for a stronger storm system to bring accumulating snow, possibly mixing with rain in the afternoon. Models still in disagreement so stay tuned as we fine tune details on that. Temperatures remain cool through the work week, then we start warming up this weekend and into next week.

