Spotty showers/storms this evening and Friday

We have a chance for a spotty shower or storm early this evening, but then clouds should be clearing off leaving mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will fall through the 70s this evening with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Friday will be warmer and more humid. There’s a chance for scattered showers and storms as a cold front swings through. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s, but cooler and drier air is behind that front for the weekend. Plenty of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 70s to around 80 degrees. Some 80s return next week, and it looks like the remnants of Cristobal may arrive Tuesday night/Wednesday.

