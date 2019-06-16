We'll have a few showers mainly this evening, especially for folks near and north of the state line. It looks a little drier to start off the work week, though a spotty shower or two can't be ruled out Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances increase beyond that, especially on Wednesday when a front moves back north into the area. Temperatures this week will be near to below normal most days, in the 70s to around 80 degrees.
Spotty showers this evening...mostly dry to start the week
By Cindi Clawson |
Posted: Sun 7:16 PM, Jun 16, 2019