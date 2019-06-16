Spotty showers this evening...mostly dry to start the week

We'll have a few showers mainly this evening, especially for folks near and north of the state line. It looks a little drier to start off the work week, though a spotty shower or two can't be ruled out Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances increase beyond that, especially on Wednesday when a front moves back north into the area. Temperatures this week will be near to below normal most days, in the 70s to around 80 degrees.

 