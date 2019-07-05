Spotty showers this evening, and some relief this weekend

If you have outdoor plans this evening, it's going to be quite steamy once again. A few spots will have a shower, maybe a rumble, but most areas stay dry. We have one more warm, humid day tomorrow before the mugginess backs off a bit on Sunday. A cold front moves through late tonight and into Saturday, and there could be a few showers or storms mainly in the afternoon tomorrow. But slightly cooler and drier air works in for Sunday with dry conditions to start off the work week as well.