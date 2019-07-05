If you have outdoor plans this evening, it's going to be quite steamy once again. A few spots will have a shower, maybe a rumble, but most areas stay dry. We have one more warm, humid day tomorrow before the mugginess backs off a bit on Sunday. A cold front moves through late tonight and into Saturday, and there could be a few showers or storms mainly in the afternoon tomorrow. But slightly cooler and drier air works in for Sunday with dry conditions to start off the work week as well.
Spotty showers this evening, and some relief this weekend
By Cindi Clawson |
Updated: Fri 6:53 PM, Jul 05, 2019