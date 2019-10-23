Spotty showers possible this evening but staying mild much of the night

A few spotty showers are possible this evening and again overnight as a warm front and then a cold front move through Michiana. Temps stay warm for much of the night as the warm front moves through. We'll be in the mid 50s much of the night. Then a cold front moves through arounf 4-5am and that will help to bring temps down into the mid 40s as you head out the door. Clouds will stick around for Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and daytime highs in the lower 50s and upper 40s. A little cooler on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and some sunshine potentially peaking through late in the day. A brief warm-up on Saturday and Sunday with a chance of showers Saturday PM through Sunday AM. After that, things get questionable as models are still not quite in agreement. For now, keeping with a cooling trend as we head towards Halloween.